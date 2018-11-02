SteepCoin (STEEP) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One SteepCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24 and Graviex. During the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $89,130.00 and $77.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002861 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000220 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000218 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000901 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 47.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 157.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SteepCoin

STEEP is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en . SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, SouthXchange and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

