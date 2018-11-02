State Treasurer State of Michigan Takes $1.20 Million Position in Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $926,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $704,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNS shares. Barclays started coverage on Avanos Medical in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avanos Medical from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Avanos Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avanos Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $72.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.37 million. Analysts expect that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on eliminating pain, speeding recovery, and preventing infection for healthcare providers and patients worldwide. Its Medical Devices segment provides a portfolio of products that focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management.

