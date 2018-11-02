State Treasurer State of Michigan Takes $1.03 Million Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTW. FMR LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,732,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,188 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $83,761,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 2nd quarter worth $73,424,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,432,000 after acquiring an additional 696,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Weight Watchers International by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,820,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,031,000 after acquiring an additional 691,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

WTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Weight Watchers International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weight Watchers International in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of WTW opened at $68.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $365.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thilo Semmelbauer sold 10,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $805,023.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas P. Hotchkin sold 131,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $9,946,717.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,311 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,870.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775 over the last three months. 12.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

