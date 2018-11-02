State Treasurer State of Michigan Purchases 900 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

COR opened at $94.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.24. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $88.37 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $139.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.10 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.15%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $1,151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,573.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $409,570.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,788,611.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.08.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

