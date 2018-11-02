State Treasurer State of Michigan Has $1.69 Million Position in Coty Inc (COTY)

State Treasurer State of Michigan decreased its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coty by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,726,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,541,000 after acquiring an additional 135,658 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Coty by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 228,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,433 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,657,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,220,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Coty by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 165,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 40,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cosmetics B.V. Jab purchased 1,030,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $12,339,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 291,138,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,487,833,731.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,655,000 shares of company stock worth $44,583,400. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coty stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. Coty Inc has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.21.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.