State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 676,102 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 10,743 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe Systems were worth $182,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 33.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the software company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 905.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 75,368 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,346,000 after acquiring an additional 67,872 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 122,421 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 35,629 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Adobe Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 466,952 shares of the software company’s stock worth $126,053,000 after acquiring an additional 109,762 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $248.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Adobe Systems Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.68 and a 1 year high of $277.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 13th. The software company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Adobe Systems had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Systems Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.80, for a total transaction of $745,918.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,498 shares in the company, valued at $15,608,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,790 shares of company stock worth $2,303,462. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe Systems to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective (up from $276.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Adobe Systems from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Adobe Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adobe Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.17.

Adobe Systems Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

