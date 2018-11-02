State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 599,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,050 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $90,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,199,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,221,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,162 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,382,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,671,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,094,000 after purchasing an additional 801,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,300,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,556,000 after purchasing an additional 755,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.35, for a total transaction of $482,850.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,792.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.77, for a total transaction of $337,893.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,919 shares of company stock worth $2,351,933 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $107.61 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.