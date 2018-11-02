State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,664 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 654,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of NextEra Energy worth $109,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 323.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 492.5% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $170.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $145.10 and a twelve month high of $176.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 51.25% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.27%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total transaction of $1,928,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 102,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,909,108.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $3,072,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,024 shares of company stock valued at $12,742,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Argus upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $185.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

