State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,936 Shares of Stryker Co. (SYK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,936 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Stryker worth $82,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 7.2% in the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its position in Stryker by 12.2% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.3% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $166.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $146.80 and a 12-month high of $179.84. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 37,866 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.84, for a total transaction of $6,317,563.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,470.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $198.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stryker to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.15.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

