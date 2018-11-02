Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

SBLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th.

Shares of SBLK stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.13. 10,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBLK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 262.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 666,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 482,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 78.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,098,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,132,000 after acquiring an additional 482,319 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 99.7% in the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 395,397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,657,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,215,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

