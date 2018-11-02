Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.37 million.

SBLK has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 target price on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Star Bulk Carriers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

SBLK opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $780.56 million, a PE ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of August 29, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

