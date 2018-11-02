Stamps.com (STMP) Shares Down 9.7%

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $177.01 and last traded at $182.47. 1,300,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 342,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on STMP. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.03.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total transaction of $624,025.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,541.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,245. Company insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 196.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 100.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at about $185,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

