SSR Mining (SSRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSRM. ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Sunday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SSR Mining from $11.75 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on SSR Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSR Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

SSRM stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 91,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,233. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of -0.36.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 6.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,948,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,285,000 after buying an additional 994,862 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,508,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,759,000 after acquiring an additional 169,963 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 69.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,349,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after acquiring an additional 961,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 23.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,162,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 224,100 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

