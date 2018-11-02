SSLJ.Com (SSLJ) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSLJ.Com (NASDAQ:SSLJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Shares of SSLJ.Com stock remained flat at $$0.75 during trading on Thursday. 105,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,932. The firm has a market cap of $27.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. SSLJ.Com has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $5.75.

About SSLJ.Com

SSLJ.com Limited engages in the online-to-offline home improvement service and product business in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the provision of consulting, design, construction, and furnishing services related to home improvement; and renovation and remodeling of old apartments.

