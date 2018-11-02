SproutsExtreme (SPEX) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SproutsExtreme (CURRENCY:SPEX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. SproutsExtreme has a market capitalization of $267,783.00 and $0.00 worth of SproutsExtreme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SproutsExtreme coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SproutsExtreme has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SproutsExtreme alerts:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 162.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00044720 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000370 BTC.

SproutsExtreme Coin Profile

SPEX is a coin. SproutsExtreme’s total supply is 2,866,607,586 coins. SproutsExtreme’s official Twitter account is @SproutsExtreme

SproutsExtreme Coin Trading

SproutsExtreme can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SproutsExtreme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SproutsExtreme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SproutsExtreme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SproutsExtreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SproutsExtreme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.