Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

SFM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.22.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $1,095,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,061.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,470.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,929 shares of company stock worth $3,137,967. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,483 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,560,000 after buying an additional 1,008,800 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,318,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

