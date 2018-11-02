Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market updated its FY18 guidance to $1.28-1.30 EPS.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, Director Joe Fortunato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dan J. Sanders sold 19,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $576,147.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 610,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,659,557.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,967 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5,016.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,246,000 after buying an additional 2,365,483 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,674,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 707.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 1,008,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,318,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 5,722,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,296,000 after buying an additional 694,448 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

