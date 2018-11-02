Sprint (S) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprint (NYSE:S) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The cell phone carrier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of S traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,862,126. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sprint has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $6.75.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 260,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $1,596,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,333,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,649.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. ValuEngine raised Sprint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

