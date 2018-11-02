Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

SRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,277,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,567,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $8.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.42.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $98.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,511,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,756,000 after acquiring an additional 13,075,802 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,292,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,670,000 after acquiring an additional 697,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 168.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,029,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,042,600 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 85.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,724,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,087.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,284,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

