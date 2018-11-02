Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 9th.
Shares of Spirit MTA REIT stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Spirit MTA REIT has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $11.61.
The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th.
About Spirit MTA REIT
Spirit MTA REIT owns investments in a portfolio of primarily single-tenant properties in the United States. It has a portfolio of approximately 901 properties. The company would elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.
