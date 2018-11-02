Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $51.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SAVE. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Spirit Airlines from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Spirit Airlines stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 74,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $34.08 and a 12-month high of $53.72.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. Spirit Airlines had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $904.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rocky Wiggins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $227,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $35,647.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,816 shares of company stock worth $290,273 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

