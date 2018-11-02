Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) Given New $103.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPR. Wells Fargo & Co set a $105.00 price target on Spirit AeroSystems and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Standpoint Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.12.

NYSE SPR traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.63. 638,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,672. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $77.54 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 39.74% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 8.97%.

In related news, SVP Duane F. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $299,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles L. Chadwell sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.33, for a total value of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,987.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $1,644,796 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPR. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,804,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,756,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,640,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,900,000 after acquiring an additional 433,677 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,351,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,219,000.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

