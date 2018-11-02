Spire (SR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire (NYSE:SR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $72.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on shares of Spire and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE SR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. Spire has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.01.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Spire had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 696.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

