Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Shares Up 12.4%

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI)’s share price shot up 12.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72). 4,180,715 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.53).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPI. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 293 ($3.83) to GBX 256 ($3.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank cut Spire Healthcare Group to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Spire Healthcare Group to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Adèle Anderson acquired 9,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($2.03) per share, for a total transaction of £14,852.10 ($19,406.90). Also, insider Peter R. Bamford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($21,037.50). Insiders have acquired a total of 70,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,710 over the last 90 days.

About Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

