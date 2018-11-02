Speedy Hire’s (SDY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

Shares of SDY stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59 ($0.77). The company had a trading volume of 1,968,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,619. Speedy Hire has a 52-week low of GBX 48.17 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 63.20 ($0.83).

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, site and traffic management, communications, survey, plant, lifting, safety equipment and ATEX, pipework and engineering, and rail equipment; power and pump equipment; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.