SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (GWX) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Group LLC

Strategic Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,877 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 208,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,174,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 38,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

