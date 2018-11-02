SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0717 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

NYSEARCA:SPAB opened at $27.33 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $27.29 and a 52-week high of $28.88.

