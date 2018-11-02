SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (EMTL) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1555 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of BATS:EMTL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.15. 5,080 shares of the company were exchanged. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.27.

