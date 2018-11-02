SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (SJNK)

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1262 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st.

SJNK opened at $27.05 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.94 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

