SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Shares Bought by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 111.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 36,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 1,545,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $73,106,000.

JNK stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $35.01 and a twelve month high of $37.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

