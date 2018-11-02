SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.20

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of SRLN opened at $46.86 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $47.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.11% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF worth $3,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.