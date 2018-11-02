Spartan Motors (SPAR) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.38 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.
NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Spartan Motors news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,023.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
