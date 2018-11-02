Spartan Motors (SPAR) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $790-815 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $800.38 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY18 guidance to $0.42-0.48 EPS.

NASDAQ:SPAR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.85 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. Spartan Motors has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.45.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.27 million. Spartan Motors had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPAR. BidaskClub lowered Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Spartan Motors from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on Spartan Motors and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In other Spartan Motors news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 4,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $63,113.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,023.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

