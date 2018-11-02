Southwest Gas (SWX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $670.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.60 million. On average, analysts expect Southwest Gas to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SWX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.39. 2,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $62.53 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.46%.

In related news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $41,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,129.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $55,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,697.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $121,331. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.17.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Operations and Construction Services segments. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,015,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

