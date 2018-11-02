Sothebys (BID) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sothebys (NYSE:BID) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc. is one of the world’s second largest auctioneers of fine arts, antiques and collectibles, offering property in collecting categories, among them paintings, jewelry, decorative arts, and books. Sotheby’s Holdings, Inc is the parent company of Sotheby’s worldwide auction businesses, art-related financing and private sales activities. The Company operates in countries, with principal salesrooms located in New York and London. The company also regularly conducts auctions in other salesrooms around the world, including Australia, Hong Kong, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Singapore. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sothebys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Sothebys stock opened at $43.46 on Monday. Sothebys has a 1-year low of $40.07 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.20. Sothebys had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sothebys will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sothebys by 50.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at $268,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Sothebys in the second quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sothebys during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sothebys Company Profile

Sotheby's operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, China, Switzerland, France, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches sellers to buyers through the auction or private sale process.

