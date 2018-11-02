SongCoin (SONG) Price Hits $0.0004

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One SongCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, SongCoin has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. SongCoin has a total market cap of $14,535.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SongCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.33 or 0.00804977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00001460 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00020945 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010816 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00001390 BTC.

SongCoin Profile

SongCoin (SONG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org . SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SongCoin

SongCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SongCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SongCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.