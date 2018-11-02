Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Very Likely to Affect iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) Stock Price

News coverage about iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. iCo Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the biotechnology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:ICOTF opened at $0.05 on Friday. iCo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get iCo Therapeutics alerts:

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

iCo Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of drug candidates to treat sight and life threatening diseases. Its in-licensed product candidates include iCo-008, a human monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat sight threatening ocular allergies and various systemic disease indications; and Oral AmpB Delivery System that is in pre-clinical stage used for the treatment of systemic fungal infections.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.