Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Unlikely to Impact West Mountain Environmental (WMT) Stock Price

Media coverage about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a daily sentiment score of 0.54 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE WMT remained flat at $C$0.02 on Friday. West Mountain Environmental has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.08.

About West Mountain Environmental

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

