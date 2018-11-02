Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) PT Set at $60.00 by B. Riley

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) received a $60.00 price target from equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.94% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Vertical Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SEDG traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. 4,353,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.48. Solaredge Technologies has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $70.74.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 56.2% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 3,139,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,338 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 39.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,394,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,818,000 after purchasing an additional 960,411 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 7,753.6% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 536,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after purchasing an additional 529,258 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 59.4% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,228,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after purchasing an additional 457,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,453,000 after purchasing an additional 426,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

