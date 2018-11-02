Solaredge Technologies (SEDG) Announces Earnings Results

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $236.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Solaredge Technologies updated its Q4 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,353,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,547. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of -0.48. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $70.74.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $60.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $64.00 price objective on Solaredge Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in Israel, the United States, the Netherlands, Europe, and internationally. The company's DC optimized inverter systems include power optimizers and inverters, as well as a cloud-based monitoring platform.

