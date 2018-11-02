SmartFinancial (SMBK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 million. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.11%.

NASDAQ SMBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.43. 17,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,837. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 million, a PE ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on SmartFinancial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller purchased 1,680 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $36,069.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Beaumont Wicks purchased 10,250 shares of SmartFinancial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.74 per share, with a total value of $253,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SmartFinancial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.31% of SmartFinancial worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

