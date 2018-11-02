SmartFinancial (SMBK) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMBK. Raymond James set a $24.00 price objective on SmartFinancial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartFinancial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

SMBK stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. SmartFinancial has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Clifton N. Miller bought 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,069.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Beaumont Wicks bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.74 per share, for a total transaction of $253,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartFinancial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 31,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

SmartFinancial Company Profile

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

