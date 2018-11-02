SLS International (SLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SLS International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SLS International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.

AMEX:SLS remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). SLS International had a negative return on equity of 89.41% and a negative net margin of 51.98%.

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

