SLS International (SLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SLS International (AMEX:SLS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SLS International in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SLS International and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.81.
AMEX:SLS remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Thursday.
SLS International Company Profile
SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.
