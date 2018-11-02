Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIX. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In related news, insider Catherine Aslin sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $162,111.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Barber sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $29,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock valued at $195,337. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 247,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,675,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,773 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Co LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.08. 357,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,770. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $51.91 and a 52 week high of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 35.16%. The company had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in the business of operating regional theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus Wynne in 1961 and is headquartered in Grand Prairie, TX.

See Also: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.