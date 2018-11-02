SilverCrest Metals (SIL) Given New C$5.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.51% from the company’s current price.

SIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on SilverCrest Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.64.

CVE SIL traded down C$0.04 on Friday, hitting C$3.71. 55,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,862. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$1.05 and a twelve month high of C$3.80.

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

In related news, Director Pierre Beaudoin bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.69 per share, with a total value of C$53,800.00. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $76,710 over the last ninety days.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

