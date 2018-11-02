Signition LP Increases Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV)

Signition LP raised its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 373.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Iqvia accounts for about 1.0% of Signition LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Iqvia by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $123.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$110.25” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Iqvia in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $120.00 price objective on Iqvia and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

In other Iqvia news, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $46,245,770.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total value of $1,165,455.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

