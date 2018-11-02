Signition LP Has $1.42 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Signition LP raised its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 263.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 417,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,141,000 after purchasing an additional 302,662 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,469,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 396.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 323,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 258,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 593,969 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,048,000 after purchasing an additional 191,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $57,871.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,131 shares of company stock worth $103,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on IPG Photonics to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $143.86 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $107.59 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.64, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.