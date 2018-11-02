Signition LP Buys Shares of 93,133 FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Signition LP bought a new stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 93,133 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEYE. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on shares of FireEye and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of FireEye from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

In related news, President Travis M. Reese sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $46,286.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 715,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,339,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 1,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $25,376.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,236.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,820 shares of company stock valued at $931,071. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $19.34 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 0.39.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information security company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. FireEye had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a negative return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $211.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

