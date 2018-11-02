Sierra Monitor (SRMC) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Sierra Monitor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

SRMC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Sierra Monitor has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of -0.34.

Sierra Monitor Company Profile

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets.

