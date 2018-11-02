Sierra Monitor (SRMC) Issues Earnings Results

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. Sierra Monitor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.
SRMC stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697. Sierra Monitor has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $18.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of -0.34.
Sierra Monitor Company Profile
