Siemens (SIE) Given a €137.00 Price Target by Citigroup Analysts

Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €131.50 ($152.91).

SIE stock opened at €103.36 ($120.19) on Tuesday. Siemens has a fifty-two week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a fifty-two week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

