Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €37.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €37.50 ($43.60) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.42 ($44.68).

SHL stock traded down €0.81 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €36.12 ($41.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,790 shares.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

