Siemens Healthineers (SHL) Given a €37.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €37.50 ($43.60) price target from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

SHL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup set a €42.50 ($49.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €38.42 ($44.68).

SHL stock traded down €0.81 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €36.12 ($41.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699,790 shares.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

